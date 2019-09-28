Farhan Akhtar hosts chat between Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all ready to set the big screen on fire as its inching closer to its release date. Recently, the makers of the film held a special panel which had Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy co-stars and legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi together while Farhan Akhtar served as the host.

Farhan Akhtar was all smiles as he got the honor to be a part of such a grand-scale discussion and his excitement was clearly visible in the pictures!

During the conversation, the stars also took some time to throw light on the 19th-century freedom fighter, Narasimha Reddy, who spearheaded the rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846 which is also what their film talks about.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. The movie features an ensemble cast of Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Dr. Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy stars the greatest Indian ensemble cast of all times. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is slated to release on October 2, 2019.

