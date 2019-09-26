Farhan Akhtar is presenting the Hindi version of the period drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

The release of the biographical period drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is highly anticipated as it brings together megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi on screen for the first time. In the run-up to the film's October 2 release, Farhan Akhtar — who is presenting the Hindi version of the multi-lingual, along with business partner Ritesh Sidhwani — will host a chat with Bachchan and the South superstar in Mumbai tomorrow.

A source says, "Farhan will moderate the two-hour chat where Big B and Chiranjeevi will share anecdotes from their individual journeys in the movies and their experiences of shooting the period drama. They will also shed light on the 19th century freedom fighter, Narasimha Reddy, who spearheaded the rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846. This will be followed by lunch. For now, the venue is kept under wraps for security reasons. The video will be shared on social media handles of the cast and crew of the film before the movie releases."



Farhan Akhtar

Confirming the development, producer Ram Charan says it has been a matter of pride to be able to mount the film on such a grand scale. "Producing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made it possible to realise my father's dream, and Amitabh Bachchan's collaboration on this project has made it even more special. Farhan will be hosting a round table interaction with both these remarkable legends to discuss their journeys, friendship and the evolution of Indian cinema."

Also Read: This Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trivia is getting fans more excited to watch the film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates