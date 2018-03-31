Farhan Akhtar makes Telugu singing debut with Mahesh Babu's film

Farhan Akhtar will sing in Bharat Ane Nenu



Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar has made his singing debut in Telugu with South superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film "Bharat Ane Nenu". Titled "I don't know", the song composed by Devi Shri Prasad, features the lead pair of the film, Mahesh and Kiaara Advani. "Thank you, Farhan Akthar Simply loving it!! Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry," Mahesh tweeted. Farhan said it was his pleasure to sing for the 42-year-old star. "Thank you for the opportunity Mahesh... Pleasure to sing for you," he posted on Twitter. He also thanked Prasad for believing in him.

The song will act as the introduction track of Mahesh's character in the movie. The makers have also filmed a behind the scenes video of Farhan recording the song in the studio. Mahesh has earlier collaborated with the Bollywood actor on his MARD initiative. He had recited the MARD poem in Telugu. Farhan, 44 made his playback debut in 2008 with "Rock On!!". He also gave vocals for the sequel, crooning "Jaago", "You Know What I Mean", "Manzar Naya," and "Woh Jahaan". His musical credits also includes popular songs like "Senorita" from Zoya Akhtar's "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara" and "Gala Goodiyan" from "Dil Dhadakne Do".

