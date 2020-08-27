Farhan Akhtar on Shibani Dandekar's birthday: You'll always have my shoulder to lean on

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Thursday poured his heart out for his girlfriend and singer Shibani Dandekar as she ringed in her 40th birthday. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to Instagram to share an adorable note along with a picture with his lady love. In the picture, the love birds twinned in black and they are all smiles for the photo. Shibani looks cute as she leaned on the Rock On actor's shoulders. Take a look at the picture right away!

The duo is one of the most followed and loved couples of the B-town. They keep treating fans with adorable pictures on social media. On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his next, Toofan, a boxing drama. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan also features Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. The project marks the second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra, post Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

Speaking about his body transformation, Farhan shared in a media interaction, "It was a challenge to adapt to a way of living that was [at odds with] my healthy lifestyle. Besides monitoring my exercise regimen, I had to change my eating habits and had to consume fats, carbohydrates and starch. That was tough. For me, fitness is a way of life and not just a routine. So [putting on weight] was difficult."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for over two years. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani with whom he has two daughters Akira and Shakya.

