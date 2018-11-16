Farhan Akhtar posts a picture with Shibani Dandekar; finds himself being trolled

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandeka

Over the past three months, gossip mills have gone into overdrive suggesting Shibani Dandekar is the new woman in Farhan Akhtar's life. Fans caught whiff of a new romance in September, when Dandekar posted a picture of herself walking down a street in London, hand-in-hand with a mystery man. Netizens were quick to suggest that the man was Akhtar. Last month, the actor shared the same picture on his Instagram handle, sending fans into a tizzy.

Well, yesterday, Farhan posted a snapshot on social media with his ladylove and he found himself being trolled. The actor captioned it, 'Look who I bumped into! So great seeing you (sic)' and Twitterati was not willing to believe that he was unaware of her whereabouts.

Perhaps he just needed an excuse to share a picture with her. One of his fans wrote, "Yeh public hai, sab jaanti hai (sic)."

Unfazed by the speculation around her love life, Dandekar told mid-day, "I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative."

Although tight-lipped about her equation with Akhtar, she understands the scrutiny they are subjected to. "We are public figures, so people are entitled to say what they want to. But I don't care about their opinion. I'm aware of who I am and I'm comfortable with who I choose to date."

