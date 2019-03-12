Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra wrap up The Sky Is Pink shoot

bollywood

After nine months of scattered shoot, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar wrap up The Sky Is Pink

Director Shonali Bose with the cast

After elaborate shooting schedules across London, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrapped up the shoot of The Sky Is Pink on Sunday.

A source reveals that the team called it a day after shooting one of the climax sequences at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. "A special song is yet to be shot. It will feature the entire cast and is likely to be shot a few weeks later," says the source.



Director Shonali Bose with the cast With Akhtar and Kapur

Director Shonali Bose says the film's completion has left her with mixed feelings - while she is glad that her passion project has come alive with Chopra, Akhtar and Zaira Wasim's performances, she is emotional about parting with the love story. "I have always had an umbilical cord stretching between me and my actors in my prior movies. But in this film, that cord was the most intense it has ever been. I had an emotional and honest relationship with my actors. Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira and Rohit [Saraf] have surpassed my expectations with their performances."

The film reportedly traces the journey of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at an early age, and her parents. Bose adds that given the emotional texture of the story, it was only natural that she develop a strong connection with the material. "This is a deeply personal film for me. I plumbed the depths of my heart and soul when I was writing. The film's wrap-up feels like childbirth and I am suffering from post-partum blues," she smiles.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas chills by the bay of Andaman and Nicobar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates