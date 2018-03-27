Farhan Akhtar puts an end to all Don 3 rumours

Farhan Akhtar has requested not to spread false news as it may increase unfair expectations of the film's fanbase audience



Farhan Akhtar requests to not speculate about his film Don 3

Farhan Akhtar's 2006 release Don's third instalment, which is already in the pipeline has become the talking point. There are various speculations about the film, especially, its casting and the story. Don (2006) which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don which released in 1978. Speculations have been rife ever since Farhan Akhtar has hinted working on the script of Don 3.

A publication recently reported that Farhan Akhtar will play the cop in this third instalment. However, Farhan took to his Twitter account and clarified about it.

Rubbishing the news, Farhan took to social media and wrote, "Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain. It is not fair to raise expectations of the films fanbase via false news (sic)."

The first film in Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise, not only performed well at the Box office but was also appreciated by the audience. Don 2, released in 2011 and saw a similar response by critics and the public alike.

