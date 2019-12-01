MENU

Farhan Akhtar ropes in Avinash Tiwary to play Dawood

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 07:31 IST | Sonil Dedhia | Mumbai

Buzz is that Farhan Akhtar has roped in Avinash Tiwary to play the ganglord in a digital outing.

Dawood Ibrahim
Dawood Ibrahim

After wrapping up the second editions of Inside Edge and Mirzapur, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment are now concentrating on their next web series. Earlier this year, the duo announced their plan to adapt S Hussain Zaidi's book Dongri To Dubai into a web series.

Avinash Tiwary

The story traces the rise and fall of underworld dons in a three-part series of 10 episodes each, writing for which is underway. A source reveals that casting has begun, "Makers think Avinash [Tiwary] fits the role of Dawood [Ibrahim] perfectly."

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar
Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Tiwary will essay the role of a young Dawood. "The series will trace Dawood's journey and they needed a young actor who could showcase that [growing up phase]. The actor will undergo thorough preparation including a physical transformation," added the source. The series is expected to go on the floor early next year.

