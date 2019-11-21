Farhan Akhtar shares a picture as Toofan is 'half-way'!

Farhan Akhtar who has constantly been sharing glimpses with the audience from his preparatory period for Toofan has shared a happy shot for his fans, who had been waiting for his much anticipated next where the actor will be essaying the character of a boxer.

Taking to his social media to share the news, Farhan shares, "Too ho gaya. Fan bacha hai. #halfwaycelebration #cakesaysitbest [sic]" and also, the actor uploaded stories of three cakes with, "Toofan Half Way 50% Done! [sic]" written over three cakes. Indeed, a point of celebration.

Farhan Akhtar is an actor who dons many hats, a singer, writer, producer to name a few and on the other, he is an intense actor who lives every character he portrays. To get into the skin of the character for his upcoming movie Toofan, Farhan has undergone a body transformation and is also undertaking special boxing lessons by professional boxers.



Farhan Akhtar's Instagram story

Prepping up high over the time for his next, Farhan also makes sure that he keeps his fans posted all through his fitness and boxing sessions. With the recent pictures, it sure is a moment to usher in where it will be sooner now that we will catch Toofan on the screens.

Farhan’s next, Toofan is an Excel Entertainment production, brought together in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on 2nd October 2020.

