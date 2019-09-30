Farhan Akhtar shares the first look of his next film, Toofan

Farhan Akhtar has unveiled the first look of his next film after The Sky Is Pink, which is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, a boxing drama about the central character's journey from grit to glory. It also stars Paresh Rawal in the role of the actor's coach and the film promises to be palpable and piercing.

Akhtar has often spoken about how Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull, starring Robert De Niro, was a film that changed his life. While preparing for his character of Alok Oberoi, that classic sports film may have been his source of inspiration. Any sports film needs to be driven by pain and pathos, and the audiences' emotional connect with the hero.

Given that Akhtar has time and again made us root for the characters he has portrayed, be it a musician or a poet, this ambitious role should resonate with the people too. Check out the first look right here:

What will be interesting to see here is how Mehra and Anjum Rajabali, who has written the film, make Toofan different from the other films that have been made on the same subject. All the Bollywood films that are based on this narrative tend to have these following staples - an underdog driven by deep desires, parental conflict, copious rejections, a stronger nemesis or competitor, defeats and ultimate triumph. And not to forget, multiple montages of the protagonist's gruelling training accompanied by a pulsating song serving as the background score. Can the film offer anything different? Let's see!

The film is all set to release on October 2, 2020, and clash with as many as three films - Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 and Tiger Shroff's Rambo.

After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mehra and Akhtar have teamed up once again and this time, for a fictional story that promises to be as riveting. Currently, the actor is busy with the promotions of The Sky Is Pink that also stars Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and newcomer Rohit Saraf.

