Farhan Akhtar shoots for last leg of The Sky is Pink before kick-starting Toofan

Farhan Akhtar has already started prepping for the film and will reunite with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after six years, following the 2013 hit 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.'

Farhan Akhtar

Multitalented actor Farhan Akhtar kickstarted the shoot for the final schedule of his upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' today. The actor announced it on his social media and shared the pictures of him starting with the last schedule of the film.

The actor took to social media and posted a picture of himself with the caption, "Getting back into 'The Sky is Pink' frame of mind." He shared a second picture, where he can be seen at the gates of Mehboob Studio, with the caption, "#theskyispink #finalschedule #mumbaimornings."

Farhan will be shooting in Mumbai and Andaman - the Nicobar Islands for the last schedule. It is a 2 weeks schedule and as soon as the actor wraps the final schedule of the film, he will start prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next 'Toofan.' The film will see Farhan essaying the role of a boxer.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production 'Gully Boy' and is also gearing up for his upcoming 'The Sky Is Pink' where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after 'Dil Dhadakne' and 'Toofan.'

