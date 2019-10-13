MENU

Farhan Akhtar suffers 'boxing injury' while shooting for Toofan; shares his X-ray report

Published: Oct 13, 2019, 14:47 IST | IANS |

Farhan Akhtar on Sunday shared a photograph of his X-Ray report Instagram.

Farhan Akhtar shared this picture on Instagram and captioned: Keep going
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has suffered a hairline fracture while shooting for his upcoming film "Toofan", directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan on Sunday shared a photograph of his X-Ray report Instagram.

"When nature plays Tetris and yup, that's my first legit boxing injury... A hairline fracture on the hamate (courtesy @kongkoul ????) found among the carpal bones of the hand #nopainnogain #ToofanInTheMaking #trophycollector #weareallthesameinside," he captioned the image.

Farhan has joined hands with Mehra after six years for "Toofan" in which he will be seen playing a boxer. The two last collaborated for "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", a biopic on legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

