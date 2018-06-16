Farhan Akhtar supports campaign to fight non-communicable diseases

"'EkChammachKam' campaign aims at making people aware about the grave nature of non-communicable diseases and the importance of dietary changes and exercise in one's daily life," he added

Farhan Akhtar

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is leading Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Amar Gandhi Foundations' public health campaign to create awareness about non-communicable diseases.

Citing the World Health Organisation's report on non-communicable diseases, Farhan said in a statement: "Nearly 61 per cent of deaths in India are now attributed to non-communicable diseases. Out of these, cardiovascular diseases (coronary heart disease, stroke, and hypertension) contribute to 45 per cent, followed by chronic respiratory disease (22 per cent), cancer (12 per cent) and diabetes (3 per cent).

"All of these are preventable if we reduce the intake of salt, sugar and oil from our diet, and maintain an active lifestyle." Ajoy Mehta, Municipal Commissioner, MCGM, said that MCGM will take over 50 bus-shelters, hoardings and railway station boards to promote the campaign across Mumbai city.

"'EkChammachKam' campaign aims at making people aware about the grave nature of non-communicable diseases and the importance of dietary changes and exercise in one's daily life," he added. It was originally a campaign developed by The Network for a not-for profit called Amar Gandhi Foundation.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever