Farhan Akhtar: Thrilled that my Telugu delivery feels natural

Actor Farhan Akhtar says he is thrilled to know that the delivery of his debut Telugu lyrical I Don't Know sounds natural to listeners. "Thank you for the love you're showing our song I Don't Know. Thrilled to read that my Telugu delivery feels natural to all who speak it fluently.

"I don't know" is from Mahesh Babu's film Bharat Ane Nenu, a political thriller film directed by Koratala Siva. It also features Kiara Advani.

This is not the first time Farhan and Mahesh Babu have worked together.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu had sung in Telugu for Farhan's MARD initiative, which aims to raise social awareness about rape and discrimination against women.

