Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi disappointed over CBSE re-exam decision

Bollywood names like Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Anand Oberoi and Rahul Dholakia say they are "disappointed" over the leak of the question papers and that the class 10 and 12 students have to re-sit for the exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said it will re-conduct examination in maths and economics papers for Class X and Class XII respectively following the leak of question papers even as a Delhi Police probe was underway.

"Feel terrible for all students who have to re-sit their exams for no fault of their own. So unfair and unfortunate. Wish them strength to get through this time," Farhan tweeted on Thursday morning. Vivek called the question paper leak unacceptable and unfair. "So disappointing to hear about the CBSE leak. This is completely unacceptable & unfair to the students who have put in so much hard work and dedication. I appeal to all the students to not let this affect their preparation and to think of it as a second chance to do even better!"

Dholakia urged that people who are involved in the leak should be severely punished. "I always hated exams, so it angers me that students have to re write their exams. the people who leaked it should be severely punished," he wrote. The new dates for the examinations and other details will be hosted on the CBSE website within a week. The CBSE held the exam for the Class XII Economics paper on Monday and the Class X Maths paper on Wednesday.

The board move comes after a handwritten note with the same questions as the CBSE question papers was found circulating on social media message application days before the exams in these papers were conducted. This year, 16,38,428 students registered for Class X and 11,86,306 for the Class XII board examinations.

