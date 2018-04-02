Farhan Akhtar's band tours across 150 cities

Farhan Akhtar's band, Farhan Akhtar Live, has toured 150 cities since its inception five years ago



Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's band, Farhan Akhtar Live, has toured 150 cities since its inception five years ago. He launched the group to spread awareness about Men Against Rape and Discrimination (MARD), a social campaign that was conceived in 2012.

"MARD is close to Farhan's heart and he believes that the young minds should be touched upon to spread awareness about rape and gender discrimination. The band is a medium to spread the message," says a source.

