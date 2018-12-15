Farhan Akhtar's decade-old film The Fakir Of Venice gets a release date

bollywood

Long-delayed film The Fakir Of Venice, that was to be Farhan Akhtar's launchpad, to finally release next month

Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor in The Fakir Of Venice

It has been an arduous journey to the big screen for filmmaker Anand Surapur's The Fakir Of Venice. However, the music drama, that was to release in 2008 and mark Farhan Akhtar's acting debut, is finally set to hit the marquee on January 18.

Says producer Punit Desai, "There were production issues that resulted in the film getting repeatedly delayed. We have now locked the January date." The movie, which also features Annu Kapoor and boasts of AR Rahman as the composer, was reportedly shot in 2008. While the project ran into several hurdles, Akhtar went on to make his acting debut with Rock On!! (2008).

Interestingly, Surapur's directorial debut had even been granted a UA certificate by the Censor Board in March 2017. Ask Desai what hindered its release then, and he says, "AR Rahman was working on the music, so we had to wait. There were also some internal issues." The makers are, however, not worried about the film looking dated. "Farhan still looks the same," says Desai, adding that they will largely promote the film online.

