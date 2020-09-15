Farhan Akhtar's family aide passes away; actor pens a heartfelt note
Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a picture of one of his family's staff members, who passed away recently, and wrote a heartfelt note for him.
Farhan Akhtar's family aide, and someone who took care of the actor when he was just a boy, passed away recently. The actor penned a note for Ramu, one of his family's most trustworthy aides, and reminisced about the time spent in his care.
Sharing Ramu's picture, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Dear Ramu, You have been part of our family before I was born and my childhood is peppered with memories of time spent in your care, most vividly of you taking us to school, playing Atari, going to Bandra fair and you being the person who introduced me to the Disco 80 smash hit 'Funky Town'!"
View this post on Instagram
Dear Ramu, You have been part of our family before I was born and my childhood is peppered with memories of time spent in your care, most vividly of you taking us to school, playing Atari, going to Bandra fair and you being the person who introduced me to the Disco 80 smash hit ‘Funky Town’! You were always smiling, just like in this picture. From the first time I remember seeing you to 4 decades later when we last met. Thank you for the years of love you have given us all. We are lucky to have had you grace our lives. Rest in Peace. â¤ï¸
The note is testament to the trust and respect the Akhtar family had for their aide Ramu. Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar commented on the post with a heart emoji, while Anil Kapoor wrote, "So sad... great guy... ever smiling... will miss him... rip Ramu" and Shabana Azmi said, "You speak for all of us Farhan. Ramu was one of the most trustworthy, loyal, sincere people I ever knew. We have lost a very dear family member" while Arjun Rampal commented, "RIP Ramu" with a folded hands emoji.
On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently prepping for his next film, Toofan, a boxing drama. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan also features Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.
