Farhan Akhtar's family aide passes away; actor pens a heartfelt note

Farhan Akhtar's family aide, and someone who took care of the actor when he was just a boy, passed away recently. The actor penned a note for Ramu, one of his family's most trustworthy aides, and reminisced about the time spent in his care.

Sharing Ramu's picture, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Dear Ramu, You have been part of our family before I was born and my childhood is peppered with memories of time spent in your care, most vividly of you taking us to school, playing Atari, going to Bandra fair and you being the person who introduced me to the Disco 80 smash hit 'Funky Town'!"

The note is testament to the trust and respect the Akhtar family had for their aide Ramu. Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar commented on the post with a heart emoji, while Anil Kapoor wrote, "So sad... great guy... ever smiling... will miss him... rip Ramu" and Shabana Azmi said, "You speak for all of us Farhan. Ramu was one of the most trustworthy, loyal, sincere people I ever knew. We have lost a very dear family member" while Arjun Rampal commented, "RIP Ramu" with a folded hands emoji.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently prepping for his next film, Toofan, a boxing drama. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan also features Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.

