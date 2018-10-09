Farhan Akhtar's Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya garners 10 million views, listed in top 10 worldwide trends

music

Farhan Akhtar's recently released music video titled 'Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya' garners 10 Mn views also going ahead to bag a place in worlds top trending list

Farhan Akhtar

The music video shows the actor at is creative best, and the picturesque destination is a bonus point that adds to the texture of the video. It revolves around long lost love. The video juxtaposes black and white narratives of past and present times, depicting happier times to the current misery. His husky voice adds to the poignant mood as he feels lonely in the desolate world.

Thanking for the love and appreciation recevied by the audience and fans, Farhan took to his social media handle expressing " #JaaneYeKyunKiya crosses 10 million views .. thank you so much for the love and a reason to smile .. "

'Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya', shot in Iceland, showcases Farhan Akhtar at his musical best. The actor collaborated with Indian composer, instrumentalist and lyricist, Rochak Kohli, who has produced the song.

On the work front, Farhan is gearing up for his upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink'. Shonali Bose's film reunites him with his 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Priyanka Chopra. He will also be presenting Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' next year.

