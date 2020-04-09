Farhan Akhtar's latest video featuring Shibani Dandekar and pet Tyson proves never mess with animals!

You all must have heard the adage- Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Now the adage has a video form, featuring Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's pet, Tyson. And the video was uploaded by Farhan himself.

What happens in the video is both scary and funny! Shibani is trying to scare Tyson by constantly making noises but to no avail. And as soon as Tyson does the same, she gets scared and shocked and bursts out laughing out of fear and panic.

Have a look right here:

Also, a few days back, Farhan shared another post where we could see Shibani flaunting the cookies she baked for herself and her beau. Did you see this?:

View this post on Instagram Baker alert. #healthycookies courtesy @shibanidandekar A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) onApr 5, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

Well, everyone in Bollywood is trying different and innovative ways to spend their time in quarantine. Let's see what's next in store!

