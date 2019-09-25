Farhan Akhtar's Toofan trainer Darrell Foster: He can fight for real

Farhan Akhtar is going an extra mile to get the desired look and has been on a workout spree, to an extent that his benchmarks have been changing every week. Known to follow a strict pattern since the beginning, Farhan is taking methodical acting to an all-new level. The actor recently took to social media to share a motivational post that took its inspiration from his next film. The post read "When life gets tough, put on your boxing gloves". The actor captioned this post with, "Monday motivation #ToofanInTheMaking @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) onSep 22, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT

It is no secret that the star has worked extremely hard on his fitness levels for the film and further validating the same, is the actor's trainer himself who commented on Farhan Akhtar's post with a heartfelt message.

Talking about Farhan Akhtar his trainer Darrell Foster shared. "Farhan got to keep it clean and got to keep it straight. The professionals ask me, What’s up? This is what we give our lives too. How we feed our families. What’s up with this dude? Farhan is the Truth! I’ve watched him as a professional storyteller, but he decided on his own, I will be truthful. And we know that’s the only way we have Bonded. When we are complete with telling This story and the Characters complex journeys. Farhan Akhtar is a Fighter for real. When a pro asks me what should I do if I Sparred with that actor. “Protect yourself at all times, Farhan can Fight For Real”!!!" commented Darrell Foster who has been personally training the actor.

The star is going an extra mile to get the desired look and has been on a workout spree. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has been actively posting his workout session clips and pictures over his Instagram handle, which is making his fans eager to watch him essay the role of a professional boxer on the big screen. After the slaying, the role of an athlete in his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor's fans are now well assured that they will be enthralled by his power-packed performance in the upcoming movie.

With a trail of posts across his social media, Farhan makes sure that his fans are a part of his fitness sessions. The actor has been sweating it out in the gym pumping iron apart from also taking up boxing.

After receiving accolades for his touching role of Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and now in Toofan, the actor will slip into the character of a boxer. Farhan Akhtar is not only known to have carved a niche in the acting space but many brands are opting for Farhan as the face of their sports line.

Farhan is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do. The Sky Is Pink also features Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim. The film is reportedly based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, played by Wasim, and traces the love story between her parents. After elaborate shooting schedules across London, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shoot of The Sky Is Pink early in March.

The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres on October 2019.

