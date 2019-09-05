Search

Faridabad: College principal thrashed by assailants with hockey sticks

Published: Sep 05, 2019, 12:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The principal was on his way to college when the incident happened

Faridabad: College principal thrashed by assailants with hockey sticks
The picture has been used for representational purposes

A government college principal was assaulted by five unknown assailants in Faridabad on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at 11 am when Iqbal Singh Sandhu, principal of Tigaon College, was driving to his college from the residence in his car. Later, he found himself surrounded by five bikers, who thrashed him with hockey sticks, Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh told media persons.

Also Read: Bihar: Three assaulted on child-lifting suspicion

Soon after receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot but could not nab the accused. However, Faridabad police said the accused managed to flee the spot as they got busy in shifting the victim to the hospital for medical aid.

Police have collected CCTV footage of the incident but have not registered a case as the principal is yet to register a complaint, reported ANI.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

faridabaduttar pradeshCrime News

Chandrayaan 2: Vikram-Pragyan Gets Even Closer To The Moon

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK