Faridabad: College principal thrashed by assailants with hockey sticks

A government college principal was assaulted by five unknown assailants in Faridabad on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at 11 am when Iqbal Singh Sandhu, principal of Tigaon College, was driving to his college from the residence in his car. Later, he found himself surrounded by five bikers, who thrashed him with hockey sticks, Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh told media persons.

Soon after receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot but could not nab the accused. However, Faridabad police said the accused managed to flee the spot as they got busy in shifting the victim to the hospital for medical aid.

Police have collected CCTV footage of the incident but have not registered a case as the principal is yet to register a complaint, reported ANI.

With inputs from ANI

