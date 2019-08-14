Faridabad DCP shoots himself dead

national

Faridabad: Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, on Wednesday allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence. The incident took place around 6 am in Faridabad, police stated. "With great sadness, it is to inform you that DCP of NIT Faridabad Vikram Kapoor has shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad at 6:00 am. The cause of the suicide is being investigated," Faridabad Police Public Relation Officer, Sube Singh, said in a statement. An investigation into the matter is underway.

In another incident, the former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Jasram Gurjar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Behror. According to police, Jasram Gurjar was a history-sheeter and had 14-15 cases filed against him. "Unidentified criminals shot him dead in the village. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The criminals will soon be rounded up," Behror DSP Ramjilal Choudhary stated. "Around 6-7 bullets pierced into his body. He himself was a history-sheeter. 14-15 cases were registered against him," the police official added. Meanwhile, the deceased's family has accused the "Laden Gang" to be behind the murder as the two gangs have clashed with each other earlier too.

With inputs from ANI

