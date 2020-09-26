Farm bills: Riot police deployed as farmers approach Noida

Hundreds of farmers gathered on a key road in Noida in Uttar Pradesh in a protest demonstration on Friday, prompting deployment of police in riot gear that kept them from proceeding towards Delhi. The farmers were at the Noida Gate in Sector 14A near Chilla, at the UP-Delhi border, where they were stopped by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police around 12 noon, officials said. The farmers under the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) banner are protesting the farm sector bills, alleging they were "anti-farmer" legislations.

Karnataka's bandh call

Farmers in Karnataka also staged demonstrations across the state on Friday as part of a 'bandh' call given by several outfits to protest the 'anti-farmer' policies of the central and state governments. A large number of ryots from various parts of the state flocked to the state capital to take part in the protests against the amendments to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

WB farmers block roads

Members of farmers' bodies loyal to the Left parties on Friday staged protests in various parts of West Bengal as part of the nationwide stir demanding the withdrawal of the farm bills passed in the Parliament. CPI(M) farmers wing Sara Bharat Krishak Sabha and those of other left partners such as CPI, Forward Bloc and RSP took out rallies in the districts and blocked roads for some time.

Punjab protests get support

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Friday took to the streets in protest against the farm bills. Agitating farmers blocked roads, including highways, to press the Centre for the withdrawal of the legislations, which are yet to get the assent of the President. Road blockades caused hardships to commuters in both states. Punjab farmers held the agitation as part of a 'bandh' call against the bills. The 'Punjab bandh' call is getting support from government employees' unions, singers, commission agents, labourers and social activists. Shops, commercial establishments and vegetable markets at many places remained shut. Shopkeepers have been appealed to keep their shops shut.

