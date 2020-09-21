Farm bills: TMC members rush into well, shout slogans, tear papers

TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempts to tear the rule book as ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha over agriculture related bills, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Some opposition members led by the TMC climbed on to the chairman's podium, tore official papers, and heckled the presiding officer as they opposed the government's push to pass two contentious farm bills on Sunday without considering their demand for sending the proposed legislations to a house committee.

Ruckus prevailed after Deputy Chairman Harivansh overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two bills till Monday as the scheduled sitting time of the House was over.

As slogan-shouting opposition members rushed into the well, Harivansh put motions by Congress, TMC, DMK and CPM members for sending the bills to a select committee of Rajya Sabha for greater scrutiny, for vote. He declared the motions have been negated by voice vote even as movers of the motion sought division of votes.

Slogan-shouting

As the Chair took clause-by-clause passage of the bills, Derek O'Brien of the TMC and some other opposition members climbed on to the podium showing the rule book to Harivansh. Some members tore official papers. Slogan-shouting members tried to heckle the presiding officer who was protected by House marshals.

Mikes turned off

As unruly scenes prevailed, mikes installed in the House were muted and a few minutes later the proceedings were adjourned for around 15 minutes. When the House re-assembled, the opposition members were again in the well chanting slogans. At least one of them climbed on the table of officials. Harivansh said a division of vote cannot be sought from the well and insisted they should first return to their seats. Lobbies have to be cleared for enabling electronic voting.

JDS leader Gowda takes oath as RS member

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda took oath as Rajya Sabha member on Sunday. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu facilitated his oath ceremony and welcomed him to the Upper House. On June 13, Gowda was elected unopposed for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. Gowda served as Karnataka chief minister from 1994 to 1996.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever