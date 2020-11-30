Farm laws have opened up doors of opportunities: PM Narendra Modi

Amid protests by a section of farmers against the recently enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that these reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for peasants and bestowed on them new rights. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said the farm laws have begun mitigating the troubles of farmers in a short period of time since their enactment in September as he cited the example of a Maharashtra farmer who used their provisions to get the money a trader had promised but not paid to him in time.

New dimensions related to agriculture and related fields have emerged as the recently enacted farm reforms have opened doors of new possibilities for farmers, he said. "The demands, which were made by farmers for years and regarding which every political party at some point of time had made promises, have been fulfilled... These reforms have not only freed them of various shackles but also given them new rights and new opportunities. These rights have begun mitigating farmers' problems in a very short span of time," he said.



The prime minister's remarks come at a time when thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have dug in their heels at Delhi's border points and hundreds have gathered at the city's Burari ground to protest against the new farm laws. The central government has reached out to them, underscoring its willingness to hold talks with them. It has also asserted that concerns expressed by some farm bodies about the new laws are misplaced, asserting that existing support measures like the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and state-run 'mandis' will remain in place.

Farmers stay put at Singhu, Tikri borders

After spending another night in cold, thousands of farmers continued to protest against the Centre's agri laws on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday staying put at the Singhu, Tikri border points, with leaders deliberating upon their future course of action about proposed talks with the government.

Reconsider farm laws, says UP Oppn

With farmers of at least three states laying siege on Delhi borders in protest against the three central farm laws, the UP opposition parties on Sunday hit out at the Centre, asking it to reconsider these laws. "The farmers of the country are angry and agitated over the three farm laws," said BSP chief Mayawati.

