Farm laws: Several injured as cops lathicharge protestors

Farmers burn copies of farm reform bills during their ongoing agitation at Delhi-Noida border, in Noida, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Several people were injured here on Tuesday in a lathicharge at a busy crossing in the heart of the city when police personnel tried to stop a procession, taken out in protest against the farm laws from heading towards the Raj Bhavan.

Traffic was thrown out of gear as thousands of protestors, comprising members of various farmers' organisations and pro-Left outfits, marched through Frazer Road before they were thwarted at the Dak Bungalow crossing. According to police, the crackdown at Dak Bungalow crossing was preceded by skirmishes between the demonstrators and police and administrative officials at the Gandhi Maidan, the starting point of the rally, where agitators took exception to their entry being allowed inside the sprawling public ground only through one of the many gates.

Police sources said the restriction was put in place to avoid a stamped-like situation. The demonstrators alleged that it was an attempt to suppress their voice.

Disruption of telecom services

Industry body COAI on Tuesday "strongly condemned" the sabotaging of telecom network infrastructure and disruption of services as a form of protest, after over 1,500 mobile towers were targeted during farmers' stir in Punjab.

