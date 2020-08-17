Farm models corn maze with 'COVID Go Away' message, amuses netizens

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the course of lives for people across the world. As people are wondering when will this end, a farm in Michigan has modelled their corn maze with a message that mirrors their thoughts about the pandemic.

The Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Farm took to Facebook to share a picture of their newly modelled corn maze that reads, “COVID Go Away”. “Stomp out “COVID Go Away” as you wander through the 13 acre corn maze this fall!” the caption for the picture reads.

Shared on August 12, the post has received more than 2,100 likes and has been shared more than 2,000 times. The creation got many excited as they expressed the same in comments section.

A user commented on the post, “I love this!!! Please say there are emergency exits.. with the way 2020 is going we may all get lost!! Lol (sic).” Another user said, “That's pretty cool!!!! Exactly what were all feeling!!!!Looking forward to your opening!!!” One user asked, “Johnson’s please, HOW do you accomplish the lettering?!” An excited user wrote, “Best one yet!!!!”

What do you think about the picture?

