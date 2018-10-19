Farmer beaten to death over unknown reason

crime

Representational image

A 65-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified miscreants in Shamli district's Titoli village, police said Friday.

The farmer, Karan Pal had gone to irrigate his fields Thursday but he did not return home, SHO Adarsh Mandi Police station Anil Singh said. After a search, Pal's body was found with injuries and bruise marks in his field. It was sent for postmortem, the SHO said. A case of murder was registered under the Indian Penal Code, he added.

In yet another case from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, a local court has given seven years of imprisonment to Ravi Kashyap and Naushad for stealing mobile phones in train here Thursday.

A fine of Rs 5,500 was also imposed on each of them by Additional district sessions judge Om Veer Singh. The railway police investigated the case and recovered stolen mobiles from the convicts. The case of mobile stealing was brought to notice when a passenger on Amritsar-Delhi train complained about his phone being stolen from Muzaffarnagar railway station in November last year.

