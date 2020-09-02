Farmer drives 300 km on motorcycle to ensure daughter appears for JEE exam

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

A farmer drove 300 kms with his daughter on a motorcycle from Nalanda to Ranchi, so that she could appear for her JEE examination on Tuesday. Dhananjay Kumar, who lives in Bihar's Nalanda district, covered around 300 km in 12 hours to ensure that his daughter appears for the JEE examination at a centre in Ranchi's Tupudana in Jharkhand. As there is no bus service between Bihar and Jharkhand in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kumar started his bike journey in the wee hours on Monday from Nalanda district.

He reached Bokaro after eight hours and continued his journey till he reached Ranchi, about 135 km from Bokaro, on Monday afternoon. "I found the bike the only option to cover such a long distance from Nalanda to Ranchi. Buses are not plying due to the coronavirus", Dhananjay told reporters.

He said "While coming to Ranchi from Bokaro I was feeling sleepy. I stopped midway and took a nap and again resumed the journey with my daughter."

Around 22,843 students are appearing for the JEE examination at ten centres in Jharkhand

