Farmer jumps into well, blames ministers for not releasing water to his village

A farmer in Kardanwadi village, Indapur tehsil, allegedly jumped to his death in a well. In an "unverified" suicide note, he blamed two ministers for not releasing water into a nearby irrigation canal.

"A note found near his body stated that Vasant Sopan Pawar, 48, committed suicide as there was not enough water for irrigation in a nearby canal," said SV Hole, investigating officer of the case.

