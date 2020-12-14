Farmer leaders to stage hunger strike today, Kejriwal to join too

Farmers and union leaders march along a highway on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to protest against the central governmentÃ¢Â€Â™s recent agricultural reforms, in Rewari district on Sunday. PIC/AFP

Leaders of agitating farmer unions said they will hold a one-day hunger strike on Monday and protests will be held in all district headquarters to press their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws, as more protesters headed for Delhi with a large group blocking the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he too will observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government "to shun ego and scrap the legislation". Even as more farmers from Punjab and other states arrived near the Singhu and Tikri borders to join the sit-in which has been continuing for 18 days, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said the government will soon decide a date for the next meeting and expressed confidence that the issues will be resolved this time.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places between 8 am to 5 pm on Monday. "Also dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual," he told the media.

Farmers tell Jamia students to leave

A group of Jamia Millia Islamia students who reached the Ghazipur entry point on Delhi-UP border on Sunday afternoon to extend support to farmers were asked to leave by the protesters. As the group of students, including four to five young women, reached the rally spot, the farmers lodged a protest over their presence.

Activist distributes sanitary napkins

As the cold wave grips the national capital amid the farmer protests against the new agricultural laws passed by the Centre, a social activist distributed sanitary napkins to the female protesters. Social activist and founder of People Against Rapes in Inda Yogita Bhayana visited the Singhu border and met the female protesters.

Normal traffic resumes between Delhi-Noida

Protesting farmers vacated carriageways on the Noida-Delhi Link Road via Chilla following a late night meeting with Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Narendra Tomar. Officials said normal traffic resumed between Noida and Delhi via Chilla border.

