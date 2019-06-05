Farmer uses ingenious bike-like machine to climb up a tree, amuses Twitter
The video reminds how jugaad is intrinsically linked to Indians
When it is about jugaad, there is no dearth of talent in India. A video went viral on social media reminds how jugaad is intrinsically linked to Indians.
A Twitter user recently shared a video of a man using a bike-like machine to climb up a tree. The man, who appears to be a farmer in Kerala, has created a device that lets him climb coconut trees easily. The video is a portrayal of an ingenious creation.
The video which was shared by the user had a funny caption that reads “When you want to be a bike racer but become a farmer due to parental pressure."
When you want to be a bike racer but become a farmer due to parental pressure. pic.twitter.com/OxkPKleoRa— Bade Chote (@badechote) June 2, 2019
As seen in the video, the man sits on the bike-like device and presses the accelerator. The machine goes up the tree thus making it easy for him to pick coconuts. The device, much like our cars, has a reverse mechanism as that brings the man down from the tree in a well-controlled motion.
After the video went viral, netizens were in awe of the creation. They appreciated this innovation.
Simply amazing and awesome ..now I can climb a coconut tree— Debashis Padhi (@DebashisPadhi8) June 2, 2019
Why isn't the government funding this machine? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Puroo Kumar Roy (@pr__0_0__) June 2, 2019
Awesome! Impressive! #9entrepreneurisms #innovation— Sri Vadrevu (@SriWit) June 3, 2019
Very Nice ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— vedanayagam m (@MvnmanurM) June 2, 2019
Some took hilarious routes to appreciate the farmer.
Well he must b inspired by this ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/lMwaQ1gSgx— VÄ±ηÏ®aÉ ÉÂÂ à½ÂÂÆ¡ω∂áÂÂ§ (@VintageRowdy) June 3, 2019
Well if this isn't the perfect embodiment of this meme, then I don't know what is.. pic.twitter.com/KG2Z23a3cv— ðÂÂÂÂ« What's in a name? ðÂÂÂÂ« (@k0ol1) June 3, 2019
Traditionally, in India, the plantation farmers tie ropes around their feet to climb the coconut or arecanut trees, without any safety equipment.
