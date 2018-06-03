Farmers' agitation enters 2nd day; veggie prices soar

Though the impact of farmers' stir on price of farm commodities was not visible yesterday, the retail prices of vegetables in several cities soared in the range of Rs 10-20 per kg, forcing consumers in cities to shell out more for buying vegetables



Farmers throw vegetables on the road during a state-wide agitation at Bagha Purana in Punjab's Moga district. Pic/PTI

With farmers' agitation entering second day, vegetable prices at various cities in Punjab, Haryana started soaring in the wake of the dwindling fresh supplies of farm produce in mandis even as the farmers dumped vegetables, milk on roads and blocked supplies to cities.

Though the impact of farmers' stir on price of farm commodities was not visible yesterday, the retail prices of vegetables in several cities soared in the range of Rs 10-20 per kg, forcing consumers in cities to shell out more for buying vegetables.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, two debt-ridden farmers allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, police said. The decision to stop supplies was taken by farmers under the banner of Kisan Ekta Manch and Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh. They have been demanding minimum income guarantee scheme, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report and waiver of farmers' debt.

Voices

Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister

'They don't have any issue; they are just focusing on unnecessary things through this strike. Not selling produce will bring losses to the farmers only'

