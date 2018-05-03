Farmers' announce protest against Centre from June 1

The move was taken in order to protest against anti-farmers policies of the Central Government

Farmers under the banner of Kisan Ekta Manch and Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh on Wednesday declared not supply vegetables, fruits, milk and other crops to cities for 10 days starting from June 1. The move was taken in order to protest against anti-farmers policies of the Central Government.

A meeting of the coordination committee of these two farmers' organisations was held to give final shape to the programme.

"We have been demanding minimum income guarantee scheme, implementation of Swaminathan Commission report and waiver of farmers' debt.

"Farmers from northern and central India will not supply vegetables, fruits, milk and other crops from June 1 till June 10. We will not go to cities to supply their produce. Farmers will take holidays for ten days,¿ Bhartiya Kisan Union president Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

Farmers from several states including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh took part in the meeting.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

