Farmers in Punjab, Haryana begin hunger strike

Farmers across district headquarters in Punjab and Haryana on Monday started their day-long hunger strike against the new farm laws, saying their protests would continue till the central government repeals the three "black laws".

The farmers also staged protests and sit-ins outside residences and offices of BJP leaders in both the states. In view of the nationwide protest, the police have enhanced security in both the states and Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states.

