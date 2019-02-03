Farmers' protest at DND flyway ends

national

The DND flyway, a crucial route connecting UP and Delhi, was shut briefly on Friday evening as farmers from western UP districts protested there, throwing traffic movement out of gear

Farmers at the flyway. Pic/PTI

Hundreds of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, who were protesting near the Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway for enhanced compensation in lieu of their land acquired before 2013, ended their sit-in on Saturday after authorities assured them in writing their demand would be looked into.

The farmers, numbering around 500 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Meerut, had stayed put until Saturday afternoon. Many of them were women from villages with their heads covered. The women had their hands raised and tied with a piece of cloth in a symbolic gesture expressing helplessness. "The protest got over around 2.30 pm and farmers have vacated the spot," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said. "They agreed to leave after they got an assurance from the district magistrate," he said.

