Farmers protest bare-chested in Amritsar against agri bills

Farmers shout slogans on Saturday morning as they block train tracks during a protest against the NDA government, following the recent passing of agriculture bills in the Lok Sabha. Pic/AFP

A group of farmers, who squatted on a railway track in Punjab's Amritsar, went shirtless on Saturday in protest against the three agri-marketing bills passed recently by the Parliament.

Sitting on the rail track, the bare-chested protesters shouted slogans against the BJP-led central government and demanded that the farm bills be withdrawn.

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been protesting on the rail track near Devidaspura village in Amritsar since September 24.

"Farmers have taken off their 'kurtas' and shirts to make the government hear our voice," Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said.

The committee had announced on Friday that it would extend its three-day 'rail roko' agitation from September 26 till September 29.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday launched a 'Speak up for farmers' campaign on social media protesting the farm bills, with Rahul Gandhi urging people to raise their voice against what he described was the Narendra Modi government's "exploitation" of farmers.

The three bills were passed by both houses of Parliament during the Monsoon session and are now awaiting presidential assent.

"Let us raise our voices together against the atrocities and exploitation of farmers by the Modi government," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

