Farmers' protest to intensify on Dec 14

A child of a farmer shouts slogans at Singhu border during the protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, on Thursday. PIC/PTI

The agitation by farmers camping on the Delhi borders since November 26 to demand repeal of the new agricultural laws continued for the 15th day on Thursday, with peasant leaders adamant on intensifying the protests further.

After rejecting the central government's proposal to amend the new laws, the parleys of farmer leaders with the Centre seem derailed at the moment and no new initiative is forthcoming in this direction. Farmer leaders sitting on a dharna on the Singhu border on the Delhi-Ambala route said that their protest will last until the Centre withdrew all three agricultural laws.

Farmer leader Gurvinder Singh Kum Kalan, associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), told IANS, "Our movement will continue till the government withdraws the new laws. Our leaders have announced the closure of all major roads and highways towards Delhi and a protest demonstration across the country on December 14."

Farmer leaders have also announced closure of the Jaipur-Delhi and Delhi-Agra Expressways by Saturday. Bharatiya Kisan Union Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, "There is nothing new in the written proposals sent by the government on Wednesday. It shows that the government is adamant on its stand. Therefore, those proposals have been unanimously rejected."

Punjab Congress MPs continue stir

The protest sit-in of Punjab Congress MPs continued at the Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Thursday as more party MLAs from the state visiting them to extend support. The three MPs sitting for 24 hours at the protest spot are Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, and Gurjit Singh Aujla. Speaking to IANS, Dimpa said, "We will sit here till farmers protest against the new farm laws. The government should look into their demands and resolve the matter."

