Farmers to hold tractor parade on January 26

Farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday morning. PIC/PTI

Hardening their position ahead of the next round of talks with the government, protesting farmer unions on Saturday said they will take out a tractor parade towards Delhi on January 26, when the country will celebrate Republic Day, if their demands are not met.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be in the national capital on January 26. He will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade which will be held at Rajpath. Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said their proposed parade will be called 'Kisan Parade' and it will be held after the Republic Day parade.

The next round of talks between the government and protesting farmer unions is scheduled to be held on January 4. On Friday, the unions had announced that they would have to take firm steps if the meeting fails to resolve the deadlock.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said it is a "plain lie" that the government had accepted 50 per cent of the farmers' demands. "We have got nothing on paper yet," he said.

