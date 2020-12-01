Farmers try to enter Delhi by breaking barricades at Ghazipur

Agitating farmers on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur on Tuesday tried to enter the national capital by breaking the barricades. However, they were soon pacified by their own leaders.

A group of farmers tried to break the police barricades with their tractors, and some others tried to push through the cordon.

The development comes ahead of the meeting of farmers with the Centre later in the day.

Meanwhile, a high level meeting of senior Ministers of the government is underway at the residence of BJP national President J.P. Nadda which is being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Speaking to the media ahead of the high level meeting, Tomar said, "Farmer leaders have been invited for talks today at 3 p.m. The government is always ready to talk with farmers and listen to their demands."

The farmers are protesting at several borders of Delhi since Friday over three farm laws passed by Parliament in September this year. The farmers are demanding the repealing of the laws.

