Farokh Engineer: Thrash Pakistan at World Cup for our jawans

Manchester-based former wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer wants India to play arch-rivals at Old Trafford and win for slain soldiers; slams Imran's attitude

India pacer and man of the match Venkatesh Prasad dismisses Pak's Salim Malik at Old Trafford in the 1999 World Cup. Pic/Getty Images

Even as some former cricketing stalwarts call for India's non-participation in their June 16 match against Pakistan at this year's World Cup, Farokh Engineer, 80, reckons India should go ahead, play the game and, "thrash the Pakistanis at Old Trafford for our jawans."

The match is scheduled to be held in Engineer's base in Manchester, the same city that hosted the 1999 World Cup game between the arch-rivals. The former India wicketkeeper-batsman is livid with the attitude of Pakistan's cricketer prime minister Imran Khan.



Farokh Engineer

"I am hugely disappointed with my friend Imran for not showing the slightest remorse towards our brave jawans," said Engineer, who clarified that the only reason why he wants the game to go ahead is because a cancellation, "would disrupt the World Cup and harm this wonderful game." Lancashire's Engineer and Imran were rivals in county cricket during the 1973 and 1975 seasons when the Pakistan star played for Worcestershire.

