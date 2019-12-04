Farokh Engineer will play lecturer today

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Farokh Engineer will walk in to bat as it were to deliver the Dilip Sardesai Memorial Lecture at the Cricket Club of India today. He becomes the 10th former India cricketer to deliver the prestigious lecture.

Engineer will do the honours in memory of his former teammate Sardesai with whom he opened the batting for India.

Engineer got himself embroiled in a controversy recently when he said the national selectors were seen serving tea to India captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during the World Cup in England. The actress reacted sharply to Engineer’s claim and stressed in a note on social media that she is a coffee-drinker.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates