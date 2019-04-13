Farooq Abdullah: BJP beating drums in the name of Balakot strike

national

Addressing an election rally here, he remarked: "PM Modi is fooling people by showing 'fake' war with Pakistan

Farooq Abdullah

Khanyar: National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday claimed that the incumbent ruling government is merely "beating the drums" in the name of the Balakot air strike. Addressing an election rally here, he remarked: "PM Modi is fooling people by showing 'fake' war with Pakistan. They are beating the drums in the name of Balakot strike."



The NC leader scoffed at BJP's claim of killing hundreds of Pakistani soldiers across the LoC and called it "fake". The Indian Air Force (IAF) had attacked terror launch pads in Pakistan on February 26. This was in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which more claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.



Hardening his stand on the special status row, Abdullah said: "Amit Shah threatened us and said Article 370 and 35A will be abrogated. Amit Shah, if you have guts then visit Kashmir and face the people," Abdullah went on to equate Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hitler and said: "PM Modi looks like Hitler. This Hitler has banned media portals from showcasing the truth to the people."



The NC leader also mocked Indian media for never showing the truth to the masses, and requested people of Kashmir to vote for a "perfect" government. When asked about the nomination filed by a person belonging to Uttar Pradesh in Anantnag Parliamentary constituency, he said: "He is being planted by the BJP and RSS to disrupt the administration of the state." Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls have started on April 11 and will continue till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates