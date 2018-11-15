Farooq Abdullah: Changing names of cities attempt to change India's pluralistic visage

national

Farooq Abdullah, who represents the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said India had historically been a point of convergence of different cultures and the names of various cities reflected its pluralistic culture

Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said changing the names of cities was an attempt to change the pluralistic visage of India and a premeditated attempt to deviate the attention of people from the developmental deficit across the country. "India is a mosaic of cultures and the contribution of Muslims cannot be belittled. Their contribution to the cultural pool of India is discernible in linguistics, crafts, food and other art forms," he said in a statement.

"Such attempts reveal the antipathy of the BJP-led state governments, including the incumbent Uttar Pradesh government, for academics and historical facts," he alleged. Abdullah, who represents the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said India had historically been a point of convergence of different cultures and the names of various cities reflected its pluralistic culture.

The NC president said such irrational acts bring disrepute to the celebrated traits of India's ethos known for forbearance. "It seems to be a considered attempt to diverge the people from real issues that the country is faced with. The BJP which is at the helm of affairs has been serving people mere catchwords as development. People...are seeking answers from the BJP for not fulfilling the promises they made during the run-up for 2014 national elections," he said.

He said history bears testimony to the fact that Muslims strengthened the pluralistic values of our country. "The contribution of Muslims in India's freedom struggle cannot be derided. People like Fakrudin Ali Ahmad, Maulana Azad, Zakir Hussain, and APJ Abdul Kalam, including others, contributed a lot towards India's development," he said. Abdullah claimed people should remain cautious of such devious machinations that aim to divide the country on religious lines.

He also condemned a right-wing group for trying to vitiate the atmosphere of Jammu, where they had allegedly instructed a particular community not to sell properties to Muslims or rent properties to them. "The people have always shown steadfastness in upholding secular fabric of our state in the most trying times. I am sure they will keep up with the tradition of not lending ear to such obnoxious propaganda," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever