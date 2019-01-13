Farooq Abdullah: Rising intolerance severely affected religious minorities

national

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, Abdullah said the current dispensation in Delhi was "hell-bent on destroying the secular and liberal visage of India"

Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said the "rising intolerance" in the country has "severely affected" religious minorities, especially Muslims.

In an official statement, the lawmaker from Srinagar was quoted as saying that the people of the country showed the BJP its "right place" by voting their governments out in the recently concluded assembly elections.

He said, "Rising intolerance in the country has severely affected religious minorities, especially Muslims."

He urged Muslims to forge unity and give a befitting response to "forces contriving to divide the community".

Addressing gatherings at Syed Hamid Pura Nawabazar and Boulevard, Abdullah said Islam is all about love, peace, and compassion.

"The name of Islam is enough to impress upon us the importance of peace as the word denotes same," he said, according to the statement.

The NC president said it was high time for Muslims to imbue the teachings of Islam in their daily lives.

"It is high time that Muslims across the world realise that getting swayed by sectarian strife will only ruin them," he said.

Recounting the achievements of Islamic civilisation and culture, he said the Islamic achievements in medieval medicine were groundbreaking and the advent of Islam gave impetus to many discoveries in many fields ranging from architecture to geography.

Abdullah said the need of the hour is to draw inspiration from the achievements of Islam of which peace and brotherhood have always been an essential ingredient.

