Farooq Abdullah slams government over air strike, Ram temple

national

Abdullah further claimed that following the air-strikes, no one is talking about the Ram Temple issue

Representational Pic

National Conference leader Farooq Abdulla on Monday questioned the BJP led Central government over its claims on air-strike conducted in Pakistan's Balakot.

"If 300 people have died (in Balakot air strike), would there not be an international cry as to what has happened? And anybody who questions this, he is anti-national, he is a Pakistani," he said here.

Abdullah further claimed that following the air-strikes, no one is talking about the Ram Temple issue.

"Today no one talks of Ram Temple. Before that strike in Balakot, it was temple, temple, and temple. Who is talking of Ram today?" he questioned.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said," What they (BJP) are selling to people is that here is a man who is like Hanuman who can beat Pakistan. Has he beaten Pakistan? I don't think so," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates