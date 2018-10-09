Faryal Makhdoom is is irrelevant, says Amir Khan

other-sports

That's how British boxer Amir Khan referred to his wife while flirting with transgender model Talulah

Faryal Makhdoom and Talulah-Eve

English boxer Amir Khan reportedly tried to seduce transgender model Talulah-Eve during an online chat and said he was getting a divorce from his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 27.

Amir, 31, sent a message to the Birmingham-born beauty via Instagram last month and asked her out before telling her she looked hot.



Amir Khan

When Talulah, 24, questioned the I'm A Celebrity star about his wife, the boxer replied: "We are getting divorced, so she's irrelevant." A source close to Talulah said that the 2016 Britain's Next Top Model declined the pugilist's advances.

"She was speechless when Amir messaged. She doesn't want to be part of a fetish. She was disgusted at how he reacted when she turned him down. He seemed to think he could click his fingers and expect her to jump into bed," the source said.

Faryal married former welterweight world champion Amir in 2013 and they have two daughters — Lamaisah, four, and Alayna, six.

