Fascinating how guy woos girl in Bollywood, says Thai actor Suprakob

In Mumbai to announce his joint Indo-Thai venture with Ravi Kishan, Thai actor Suprakob on why the Hindi film industry amuses him



Ravi Kishan and Guy Ratchanont Suprakob

A day after Ravi Kishan announced his collaboration with Thai actor Guy Ratchanont Suprakob, the latter tells mid-day that he has been wanting to work on a Bollywood film ever since he first heard of them. "I've watched a few films in Bangkok but can't recall the titles or names of the stars. It is fascinating to see how a guy woos a girl in scenic spots. Their costumes change often as well. I wish I could do that too. Whenever I've watched a Hindi film, the audience always cheers loudly. It is a novel experience," says Suprakob, who also learned of the industry's quirks during his collaboration with the late Om Puri for Larry Smith's Trafficker (2015).

"When we spent time in the vanity van, he [Puri] would tell me how vast the Hindi film industry is. He often told me to visit India." Suprakob is associating with Kishan for an Indo-Thai thriller. The Hindi-Thai bilingual will be shot across the two countries, and will feature the duo in prominent roles. Given that Suprakob is trained in the combat sport, Muay Thai, he will also put his physical prowess on display.

"Initially, I did not know that Ravi was a Bollywood actor. We kept in touch [after a common friend introduced us in Bangkok] and gradually started talking about a joint venture." Kishan adds that the project is set to kick-off in June. "The film will see an exchange of culture and language between the two countries. Ratchanont has specially flown down to India to announce the production," he says. The unit is currently searching for a director. Casting for the remaining characters is still underway.

However, until the film rolls, the Thai actor has been feasting on Indian delicacies. "As soon as I landed, I gorged on two bowls of curry and naan. I hope that during the India leg of the shoot, I can savour many more meals."

