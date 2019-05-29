Fashion designer held for stealing friend's necklace worth Rs 6.5 lakh

crime

According to the police, the accused Meghna Punjabi tried hard to evade arrest by claiming that she too had lost her bracelet. However, she was found to be lying when cops checked CCTV footage and found that she had not been wearing any bracelet.

Representational picture

A 26-year-old fashion designer has been arrested for stealing her 28-year-old friend's necklace worth Rs 6.5 lakh while they were attending a wedding ceremony of a mutual friend at a five-star hotel in Bandra West on May 25. The accused, identified as Meghna Punjabi, 26, was produced before the court but was granted bail as the stolen property was recovered from her.

According to the police, the accused tried hard to evade arrest by claiming that she too had lost her bracelet. However, she was found to be lying when cops checked CCTV footage and found that she had not been wearing any bracelet.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Watchman steals gold worth Rs 4.32 lakh in Andheri; arrested

The complainant, Shivani Bohra, 28, a make-up artiste, had approached the Bandra police following the theft. Police sub-inspector Mahesh Kadam was assigned to investigate the matter. "She told us that while at the wedding venue, the accused wanted to borrow some clothes and checked her [Bohra's] bag. While checking it, the necklace fell out. Instead of putting it back in the bag, she stole it," said an officer.

"She confessed to her crime and said she was going through a financial crisis and stole the necklace in the spur of the moment," the officer added.

Also Read: Two women arrested for posing as house maids and stealing valuables

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates